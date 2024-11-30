China's manufacturing sector posts faster expansion in November

China's manufacturing sector registered faster expansion in November on government policy support, official data showed Saturday.

The purchasing managers' index for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.3 in November, up from 50.1 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

China's manufacturing sector saw faster expansion in November as a series of incremental policies and existing policies gradually took effect, said NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.