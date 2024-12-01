China's seaside commercial spacecraft launch site completes first mission

China on Saturday successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan.

China on Saturday successfully launched a new carrier rocket into space from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan. The Long March-12 carrier rocket blasted off at 10:25pm (Beijing Time) from the site's No. 2 launch pad, and sent two experimental satellites into their planned orbits. The launch mission achieved complete success at 10:48pm, according to Hainan provincial authorities. The mission was the maiden flight of the Long March-12 carrier rocket, and the first launch mission undertaken by the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The construction of the launch site, which is the first to be built for commercial missions in China, commenced in July 2022. With investment of over 4 billion yuan (US$553 million), the launch site was built and is being operated by the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co Ltd (HICAL). It includes a launch area, a TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) building, rocket assembly buildings, spacecraft testing facilities, fuel storage facilities and other structures.

Location advantages The launch site is located at a latitude of 20 degrees north, benefiting from the advantages of this low latitude, which can increase rocket payload capacities and reduce rocket fuel costs. The site is located off the coast of Wenchang City, making it more convenient and safer than inland launch sites as large rockets can be transported to site by ship, which is very important for commercial launch services. The Hainan provincial government is also planning a new, purpose-built port. The coastal location is also an advantage for HICAL's recovery of reusable rockets after launch. The company is working with commercial rocket developers on experiments related to vertical landings and the recovery of rockets from the sea. The site currently has two launch pads for liquid propellant rockets. The No. 1 pad is designed for the Long March-8, China's new generation medium-lift carrier rocket. The No. 2 pad is capable of launching multiple types of rockets with various diameters from commercial rocket companies. Each pad has an annual capacity of 16 launches. The site's propellant and gas supply system is capable of refueling and supplying liquid oxygen, liquid hydrogen, kerosene and methane.

Growing industrial chain The launch site will also accelerate the cultivation of the commercial space industry and talent in Hainan, with industrial chains covering spacecraft R&D, launch services and satellite applications. Such integration is conducive to the future high-quality development of the island province. Domestic space companies such as i-Space, Galactic Energy, LandSpace, Space Pioneer and CAS Space have either established facilities in Hainan or plan to do so. In one example, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology has built a Long March-8 rocket assembly plant in Hainan, with an annual output of 50 rockets. Deep Blue Aerospace will build rocket and satellite assembly and testing facilities, as well as first-stage recovery plants and supporting infrastructure around the launch site. This will enable rockets to be launched immediately after they are completed at the plant, boosting launch efficiency significantly and reducing costs. Aerospace talent pool has also been building in Hainan in recent years, including Chen Shuai, a dispatch supervisor at the launch site. Born in 1995 in Hainan's Chengmai County, Chen has been particularly interested in astronomy and aerospace since childhood. When he studied at the University of Science and Technology of China, he chose the department of thermal science and energy — a discipline related to aerospace. The growing commercial space industry attracted him to return to his home province in 2021 to join the launch site's development team. Many of his university classmates now work in commercial space companies, including firms in Hainan.