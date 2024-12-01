Visa policy eases boost China Travel and beyond

It has been an exciting year for globetrotters as travel to and around China has never been easier.

Whether wandering the willow-lined moat of Beijing's Forbidden City, marveling at the towering natural pillars of Zhangjiajie that inspired Avatar or immersing themselves in the urban cyberpunk vibe of Chongqing, travelers are enjoying a new wave of discovery and cultural connection unseen in years.

This surge in travel is largely attributed to China's updated visa policies, particularly the expansion of visa exemptions introduced a year ago to boost global mobility after the pandemic.

Starting on December 1, 2023, visitors from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia could enter visa-free for up to 15 days for business, tourism, family visits, or transit — without requiring reciprocal agreements.

And the policy updates have kept coming.

To date, with 38 countries now enjoying unilateral visa-free access, the opportunity for meaningful exchanges and visits has expanded, and the maximum stay has been doubled to 30 days as of November 30.

International travel to China has surged. In the third quarter of 2024, inbound trips by foreign nationals exceeded 8.1 million, an increase of 48.8 percent year on year. More than 4.8 million of them, or 59 percent, were under the expanded visa-waiver program.

"Usually, this would be a slower season for tourism, but my schedule has been packed — something I haven't seen, even before the pandemic," said Xia Chang, a tour guide since 2016, while leading a British tourist through Zhangjiajie in central China's Hunan Province.

Huang Songshan, a professor at Edith Cowan University, highlighted the role of tourism in fostering people-to-people exchanges. He noted that the spike in inbound visitors driven by China's new visa-free policies could help "foster mutual understanding in an increasingly polarized world."

While many visitors marvel at iconic landmarks and gleaming symbols of economic success in cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, a growing number are venturing beyond the typical to explore local traditions and everyday life.

For Gudrun Thorsdottir from Iceland, her exploration of Shanghai led her to an unlikely destination — a wet market. Captivated by the abundant array of produce and seafood on display, she exclaimed in amazement while holding up a crawfish. Iceland was added to China's visa-waiver program in early November, along with eight other countries including Slovakia, Norway and Finland.

Local guides and tour operators are catering to these curious travelers with more immersive experiences. Wei Ying, a seasoned guide, now includes stops like the interiors of the Peace Hotel or the Shanghai Postal Museum in her tours, offering richer stories behind the city's landmarks.