News / Nation

Chinese defense ministry denounces "notorious" US arms sales to Taiwan

Xinhua
  19:55 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0
A Chinese defense spokesperson has denounced the latest US arms sales to Taiwan, calling such arms sales "always notorious."
A Chinese defense spokesperson has denounced the latest US arms sales to Taiwan, calling such arms sales "always notorious."

Through these arms sales, the United States interferes in domestic affairs and undermines peace in the name of so-called "safeguarding peace and promoting stability," which has long been obvious to the international community, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

Wu made the remarks on Monday in response to a media inquiry concerning the US announcement of its approval of 385 million US dollars of arms sales to Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
