New border rules to boost Guangdong-HK-Macau integration

China on Sunday implemented a new policy allowing Shenzhen residents to obtain multiple-entry permits to neighboring Hong Kong, a move widely anticipated to enhance mobility within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

An intelligent service station near the Shenzhen Bay Port has seen a steady stream of visitors since morning. One visitor, surnamed Zhang, and his wife were among the first to benefit from the new policy.

Zhang said that he decided to apply for the permit upon hearing the news. "We go shopping in Hong Kong almost every month. In the past, we could only go once a week. Now it will be more convenient."

Under the new arrangement unveiled on Friday, these permits allow residents of Shenzhen to visit Hong Kong as many times as they want within a year, with each stay capped at seven days.

Notably, those holding residence permits in Shenzhen are eligible for the permits, in addition to permanent residents.

China on Friday also announced a policy that enables residents of Zhuhai in Guangdong to visit neighboring Macau once per calendar week starting January 1, 2025, with a maximum stay of seven days per trip.

Hong Kong and Macau are two special administrative regions of the country. Industry insiders believe that the new measures will bring more vitality to the economic growth of the regions.

Chen Ruidong, general manager of China Travel Service (Hong Kong) Limited, lauded the policies launched ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, noting that it will undoubtedly spark strong interest among mainland residents, particularly those in Shenzhen, to visit Hong Kong.

"It will directly benefit Hong Kong's tourism, catering, retail, hotel and transport sectors. Coupled with the development and upgrade of the transportation network, it will advance the construction of a 'one-hour living circle' in the region," he said.

The Greater Bay Area, encompassing Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong, is home to around 86 million people.

It serves as a hub for innovation, manufacturing, finance and trade, maintaining dynamic connections to global markets. Last year, the region's total economic output matched that of Canada.

Yu Jingang, a land port official in Shenzhen, said authorities have worked with the tourism sector to increase the frequency of bus services in preparation for a potential surge in passenger flows following the implementation of the policies.