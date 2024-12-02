Former gymnast sees surge in followers after ban is lifted

Wu Liufang's Douyin account, which hosted videos of her provocative dances, gains nearly 3 million followers in 24 hours after a ban for violating community standards is lifted.

Former gymnast Wu Liufang's Douyin account sparked both controversy and support over the past two weeks. After a ban was lifted on Sunday, the account, previously restricted for violating community guidelines, gained nearly 3 million followers in 24 hours, catapulting her total to over 5.5 million. Videos of provocative dances posted by Wu had been criticized by Guan Chenchen, another former member of the Chinese women's gymnastics team. Guan accused Wu of "crossing the line" and harming gymnastics' image. On November 24, Wu's account was judged to have violated community guidelines, and the number of videos reduced from 57 to 7.

In a recent livestream, Wu said: "My family's conditions aren't very good, but I dedicated all my youth to the gymnastics. However, I didn't achieve the best results, I didn't reach the pinnacle, which is becoming an Olympic champion. I have to rely on myself." Wu, born in Liuzhou in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 1994, won gold medals in the balance beam and floor exercise at the 2010 Doha World Cup and the balance beam gold at the 2010 France World Cup. In 2011, she claimed the balance beam gold at the Ghent World Cup and added several silver and bronze medals in the uneven bars and floor exercise. In 2012, Wu Liufang suffered an injury during qualifying for the London Olympic Games and retired the following year. In 2014, she became a student at Beijing Sport University. After graduation, she tried many jobs, including teaching in Hangzhou and coaching gymnastics at a sports school, before finally settling in Hangzhou to do livestreaming. Wu Liufang's transformation to an Internet celebrity sparked public discussion about how retired athletes should make a living.