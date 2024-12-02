﻿
News / Nation

China voices concern over situation in northwest Syria

Xinhua
  18:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0
China voiced deep concern over the situation in northwest Syria, and will support the country in its efforts to safeguard national security and stability.
Xinhua
  18:08 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0

China voiced deep concern over the situation in northwest Syria, and will support the country in its efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query related to the recent escalation of violence in Syria.

"As a country that has friendly relations with Syria, China is willing to make efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the country," the spokesperson said.

According to reports, large-scale clashes between Syrian government forces and rebel militants in northwestern Syria's Aleppo have caused approximately 1,000 deaths over the past three days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     