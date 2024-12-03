﻿
China launches new communication technology test satellite

China launches new communication technology test satellite
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying a new experimental satellite for communication technology blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province on Tuesday.

China successfully sent a new experimental satellite for communication technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province on Tuesday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket at 1:56pm and has entered the planned orbit.

The satellite will be used for satellite communication, radio and television, data transmission and other services. It will also carry out related technology tests.

The launch marked the 549th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.

Moreover, with this launch, the Long March-3B carrier rocket has accomplished a total of 100 space launches, a new record for the country's single-type rocket, according to the rocket's developer, China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket took 28 years from its first flight in 1996 to the completion of 100 space launches.

It has served multiple major space projects of China, such as the BeiDou Satellite Navigation System, the Chang'e lunar program and Fengyun meteorological satellites, according to the CALT.

The Long March-3B carrier rocket is a type of highly adaptable launch vehicle and its carrying capacity can cover the mass of most satellites in the world. Thus, it is able to carry out launch missions for international commercial launches and the country's major space projects, the rocket developer noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
