Plasticizer levels in school sports gear raise concerns

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0
CCTV says inspection agencies sampled 112 batches of products commonly used by primary and secondary students and found nearly 27 percent failed to meet national safety standards.
Plasticizer levels in school sports gear raise concerns
China Central Television

A quality inspector tests a basketball.

Some school sports products, including rackets, jump ropes, and balls, contain plasticizer levels exceeding safety limits by more than 200 times, according to a recent investigation.

According to China Central Television, quality inspection agencies in Fujian and Zhejiang's Ningbo, sampled 112 batches of sports products commonly used by primary and secondary school students. Of these, 30 batches – nearly 27 percent – failed to meet national safety standards.

The main issue was the excessive presence of phthalate plasticizers, with some samples exceeding the reference standard limits by over 200 times.

Phthalates, commonly used as plasticizers in various consumer goods, have been linked to a range of health concerns.

"Studies have shown that abnormal development in children can be linked to elevated phthalate levels in the body," Zhu Yi, associate professor at China Agricultural University's College of Food Science and Nutritional Engineering, told CCTV.

Wang Yongwei, head of occupational hazard assessment at Sichuan University's West China School of Public Health, added: "Long-term exposure to plasticizers can disrupt endocrine systems, potentially causing developmental issues in both boys and girls. Boys may experience effects similar to estrogen, affecting their growth, while girls may face risks like early puberty."

Currently, there are no specific national standards limiting phthalate content in sports products such as balls and jump ropes.

However, the National Sports Products Standardization Technical Committee recently released a draft for a new national standard for jump ropes, which would impose limits on plasticizer levels. The draft is expected to undergo public consultation soon.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has also pledged to take action and implement corrective measures.

Experts advise consumers to be cautious when purchasing such items. Tian Xuling, deputy director of the National Education Supplies Testing Center in Ningbo, recommended that consumers inspect products closely. "When buying jump ropes or rackets, feel the handle area. Avoid overly soft or brightly colored items, as these may contain harmful chemicals."

Parents are also urged to ensure that children wash their hands after using sports equipment, especially those with plastic components, to reduce the risk of exposure to harmful substances.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
CCTV
