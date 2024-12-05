Ground collapse leaves 13 workers missing in southern China

Thirteen workers went missing following a sudden ground collapse at a railway construction site in Shenzhen City, south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said Thursday.

The collapse occurred at around 11pm Wednesday at a construction site of a section of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in the city's Bao'an District, according to the district's emergency management bureau.

An all-out rescue has been launched.

Nearby residents have been evacuated and temporary traffic control has been carried out around the site. An investigation into the accident is underway.