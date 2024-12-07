Investigation shows substandard quality behind ice-rink roof collapse in China's Jilin

Northeast China's Jilin Province announced on Friday the preliminary results of an investigation into the roof collapse of an ice rink in the province on November 18, showing the collapse was caused by substandard construction quality.

Six people have been detained by public security authorities over the collapse, while others involved are under further investigation, according to the provincial meeting on safety production.

Part of the ice rink's roof collapsed on November 18 in the city of Baicheng. No casualties were reported.