CPC leadership holds meeting on 2025 economic work, Party conduct, anti-corruption work

  16:56 UTC+8, 2024-12-09
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Monday held a meeting to analyze and study the economic work of 2025 and arrange Party conduct and anti-corruption work.

The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The main goals and tasks for economic and social development in 2024 will be successfully accomplished, according to the meeting.

It urged implementing a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy next year.

It is necessary to enrich and improve the policy toolkit, strengthen unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments, intensify the coordination of various policies, and make the macro regulation more forward-looking, targeted and effective, the meeting noted.

The country should vigorously boost consumption, improve the investment efficiency, and expand domestic demand on all fronts, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
