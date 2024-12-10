Chinese researchers design solution for stable communication on ultra-high-speed trains

Chinese researchers have designed a solution to maintain stable communication signals aboard future ultra-high-speed trains.

If a high-speed train were to accelerate to 1,000 km per hour in the future, the Doppler effect would cause its communication channels to change rapidly, thus affecting communication on the train in general.

The research team – comprised of researchers from Southeast University, Nanjing Ticom Technology Co, Ltd, and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited – developed a specific method to estimate communication channels in the 700-megahertz frequency band.

The researchers proposed the placement of two specialized parallel cables on tunnel walls that would transmit an electromagnetic signal, enabling continuous, stable connections between smartphones and telecom networks.

The use of efficient channel estimation techniques to track key signal parameters would also minimize the impact of high-speed mobile frequency shifts, according to the researchers.

Initial computer simulations have confirmed that their solution is capable of maintaining stable communication quality for data transmission under the 5G standard.

China completed the demonstration test of a novel ultra-high-speed maglev transportation system this year. The system has integrated aerospace technology with ground railway transportation technology, aiming to achieve train speed of 1,000 km per hour.