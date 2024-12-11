﻿
Ma Ying-jeou to lead delegation of Taiwan youth to visit mainland

A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou will visit the mainland from December 18 to 26.
A delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou will visit the mainland from December 18 to 26, a mainland spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The delegation will visit Heilongjiang and Sichuan provinces to participate in a cross-Strait youth ice and snow festival, as well as other events, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference in Beijing.

Zhu extended a warm welcome and expressed the hope that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, especially the youth, can work together to carry on the fine traditional Chinese culture and promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various sectors.

The cross-Strait youth ice and snow festival, scheduled to take place from December 18 to 24 in Harbin and other cities in northeast China's Heilongjiang, will feature a range of activities, including the screening and awarding of short videos created by young people from both sides of the Strait, alongside immersive winter sports experiences.

The spokesperson noted that about 1,000 individuals from Taiwan, primarily young people, are expected to participate in the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
