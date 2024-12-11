﻿
Ex-Chinese Football Association secretary general sentenced to 11 years for bribery

A court in central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday handed down an 11-year prison sentence to Liu Yi, former secretary general of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), after convicting him of bribery.

Liu, also former deputy head of the preparatory group for the CFA's leadership reshuffle, was fined 3.6 million yuan (US$500,000), according to the ruling by the Intermediate People's Court of Xianning City.

All assets obtained illegally linked to the bribery charges will be confiscated and turned over to the state treasury, the court ruled, adding that any shortfall will continue to be pursued.

The verdict follows a public trial and is part of broader efforts to root out corruption in Chinese football, which has been under heightened scrutiny in recent years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
