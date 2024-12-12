The business of writing memoirs for seniors is growing and AI is facilitating it

The authoring of memoirs for the elderly is developing into a specialist industry, integrating entrepreneurship with emotional engagement. AI is facilitating its growth.

Cheng Xi, a 29-year-old real estate worker, discovered her passion for preserving family stories during a conversation with her mother. This motivated her to assist elders in transforming their memories into physical legacy through elegantly bound memoirs. Cheng identified memoir writing as a supplementary endeavor prior to transitioning it into her primary vocation. According to a report in ThePaper.cn, her profession, which generates an income of up to 20,000 yuan (US$2,753) monthly, entails extensive interviews and meticulous writing, transforming disjointed memories into refined narratives. She is not alone. On sites such as Xiaohongshu, youth disseminate their experiences in creating life narratives for the elderly. These projects often incur expenses ranging from 20,000 to 40,000 yuan, contingent upon their complexity, and often times need up to three months for completion.

A growing market According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's population is aging, with 21.1 percent of its residents aged 60 or older by the end of 2023. The market for products and services geared to the elderly is continuously growing. Memoir writing is only one of the various services that cater to this group. Every memoir contains a tale beyond the words on the page. Some elders commission memoirs to commemorate achievements or preserve family history. Others take comfort in telling their life story, often with an implicit need for connection. According to the Shanghai Observer, loneliness is a common theme among clients. Ming Wei, a former journalist with 12 years of experience, now writes memoirs full-time. Her projects frequently combine human stories with historical events, such as one about a five-generation military family. "It's not just about documenting events," she says. "It's about uncovering the meaning and values ​​that link generations."





The role of AI in writing memoir AI platforms are offering faster and cheaper alternatives for memoir writing. For as little as 10,000 yuan (US$1,376), users can submit materials and receive a draft within weeks. While efficient, these tools lack the nuanced understanding that defines human connection. "AI can generate text, but it lacks the human connection that makes a story compelling," said Ming Wei. "Memoirs are not just about compiling data; they're about empathy and understanding."