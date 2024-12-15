﻿
China's year-end box office exceeds 1.6 bln yuan

Xinhua
  23:17 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
The box office sales of China's moviegoing season ringing in the New Year have reached about 1.63 billion yuan (about 227 million US dollars), with presales included, as of Sunday, according to the film data platform Beacon.

The year-end season, from November 22 until December 31, is dominated by the domestic feature film "Her Story," the latest sensation from award-winning screenwriter-director Shao Yihui, with a 37-percent share of the seasonal revenue.

Delving into the lives of two adult women and a schoolgirl from a fresh perspective on modern womanhood, the movie has generated over 603 million yuan since it was released on November 22.

The Japanese animated film "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary" takes the second spot, contributing approximately 122 million yuan to the box office of the year-end season. It is followed by the American animated comedy "Moana 2," which was staged on the Chinese mainland's silver screens on November 29 and has pocketed over 95 million yuan of revenue.

Many Chinese people go to the cinema to welcome New Year's Day. Data from Beacon showed that the box office revenue for the same moviegoing period last year totaled over 4 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
