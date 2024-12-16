﻿
News / Nation

China opposes US tariff hikes on Chinese goods

Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-16       0
China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday reiterated its opposition to the US Section 301 tariff hikes on some Chinese goods.
Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-16       0

China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday reiterated its opposition to the US Section 301 tariff hikes on some Chinese goods.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative on Wednesday announced tariff increases under Section 301 for imports from China of certain tungsten products, wafers, and polysilicon, which will come into effect on January 1, 2025.

China's position on the US's unilateral imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese products is consistent, and China has on multiple occasions lodged solemn representations with the US side concerning the Section 301 tariffs, said a spokesperson for the ministry.

The World Trade Organization has ruled that the Section 301 tariffs against China violate WTO rules, but the United States is going further down the wrong path by raising tariffs under the Section 301, said the spokesperson.

Instead of solving its problems concerning trade deficit and industrial competitiveness, the US tariff measures will push up inflation in the United States, harm the interests of US consumers, and seriously undermine the international economic and trade order, as well as the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, according to the spokesperson.

China urges the US side to immediately correct its wrongdoing and cancel the additional tariffs on some Chinese goods, said the spokesperson, adding that China will take resolute measures to safeguard its own rights and interests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     