China opposes US tariff hikes on Chinese goods

China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday reiterated its opposition to the US Section 301 tariff hikes on some Chinese goods.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative on Wednesday announced tariff increases under Section 301 for imports from China of certain tungsten products, wafers, and polysilicon, which will come into effect on January 1, 2025.

China's position on the US's unilateral imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese products is consistent, and China has on multiple occasions lodged solemn representations with the US side concerning the Section 301 tariffs, said a spokesperson for the ministry.

The World Trade Organization has ruled that the Section 301 tariffs against China violate WTO rules, but the United States is going further down the wrong path by raising tariffs under the Section 301, said the spokesperson.

Instead of solving its problems concerning trade deficit and industrial competitiveness, the US tariff measures will push up inflation in the United States, harm the interests of US consumers, and seriously undermine the international economic and trade order, as well as the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, according to the spokesperson.

China urges the US side to immediately correct its wrongdoing and cancel the additional tariffs on some Chinese goods, said the spokesperson, adding that China will take resolute measures to safeguard its own rights and interests.