China executes former Inner Mongolia official for multiple crimes

China on Tuesday executed Li Jianping, a former official in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, after convicting him of corruption, bribery, misappropriation of public funds, and collusion with a criminal syndicate.

The death sentence of Li, former secretary of the Party working committee of the Hohhot economic and technological development zone, was initially issued in September 2022 and upheld on appeal in August 2024.

Tuesday's execution followed the approval of the Supreme People's Court and was carried out by a court in Inner Mongolia.