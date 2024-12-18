First vessel from Peru's Chancay Port reaches Shanghai

The "Xin Shanghai," a vessel operated by China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, arrived in Shanghai's Yangshan Port at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after a 23-day journey from Peru's Chancay Port, becoming the first vessel to arrive in Shanghai from Chancay after the Peruvian port officially opened in November.

The journey also marked the opening of two-way operational sea link between Shanghai and Chancay Port, a newly inaugurated flagship project of Belt and Road cooperation between China and Peru.

The cargo on the voyage includes a variety of Peruvian products, such as blueberries, avocados and mineral products.

According to Wu Jianzhong, a regional manager at Joy Wing Mau Fruit Technologies Corporation Limited (JWM), owner of the Peruvian blueberries on the vessel, half of the blueberries will be distributed in Shanghai, targeting wholesale markets and supermarkets in east China, while the rest will be shipped to northern China.

Before the opening of Chancay Port, trade between Peru and China was primarily handled through Peru's Port of Callao. With Chancay Port now operational, more container shipping services have been introduced along the South American west coast, reducing shipping time between Peru and China to around 23 days — much faster than the current market average.

The launch of the new route is expected to enhance the entry of Peru's fresh fruits and other products into the Chinese and Asia-Pacific markets.

To ensure the quality of perishable goods during transport, China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited has integrated cutting-edge technology and digital solutions. These innovations enable real-time monitoring of temperature and humidity, ensuring a secure and efficient cold-chain process.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its shipping routes based on the development of Chancay Port and contribute to establishing a new land-sea transport corridor between Latin America and Asia.

This new direct route between Chancay Port and Shanghai will contribute to a more efficient, interconnected trade network linking Peru's coastal regions with inland areas, as well as other Latin American countries, said Chen Xiaochen, trade manager for Latin America at COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd.

The route is a significant landmark in China's broader strategy of enhancing global maritime connectivity, demonstrating the country's growing role in building a more integrated and efficient international trade network, Chen added.

As the first smart and green port in South America, the Chancay Port, inaugurated in November, is located about 78 km north of Lima, the Peruvian capital.

With a total length of 1,500 meters and four berths, the port, powered by China's intelligent technologies, can handle ships with a capacity of 18,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and is projected to process 1 million TEUs annually, with the capacity to scale up to 1.5 million TEUs in the long run.