Chinese president Xi arrived in Macau on Wednesday to attend celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland.

In 2012, shortly after becoming general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi Jinping visited Guangdong Province in southern China. One stop on this trip was Hengqin, a place that was not so well-known back then but has since gained much spotlight. Hengqin is an island in the city of Zhuhai, adjacent to Macau. Xi urged exploring innovative cooperation models between Hengqin and Macau to contribute to the latter's long-term prosperity and stability. Macau's development has long been on Xi's mind. In 2009, then as vice president of China, he visited Macau and announced the plan to develop Hengqin, highlighting its potential to bolster Macau's economic diversification. On Wednesday afternoon, Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived in Macau to attend celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland. Delivering a brief speech at the airport, Xi called Macau "a pearl on the palm" of the motherland. Over the past 25 years, the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macau characteristics has achieved success widely recognized by the world, showcasing great vitality and unique charm, he said. The strategic vision Xi outlined for the city's growth, along with his commitment to improving the livelihoods of the local people, has been pivotal to Macau's transformation into a thriving economic hub and a desired tourist and leisure destination. Its development has been a success story of "one country, two systems." Since the return from Portuguese rule in 1999, Macau has been governed as a special administrative region under the "one country, two systems" policy – a unique arrangement that allows it to maintain its capitalist system and way of life within socialist China. Over the years, Macau's GDP had grown from 51.9 billion patacas (US$6.23 billion) in 1999 to 379.5 billion patacas in 2023, while the per capita GDP had more than quadrupled to around 70,000 US dollars. This year, Forbes magazine listed Macau as the second-richest place in the world, trailing only Luxembourg. The annual number of visitors to the city has also surged to more than 32 million from 7 million 25 years ago.

Planning macao's development The Chinese central government has taken into full consideration Macau's unique position and role, encouraging it to actively integrate into the national development strategy. For Hong Kong and Macau, "one country, two systems" is the biggest strength; China's reform and opening up has set the broadest stage for their development; and the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area present new and significant opportunities, Xi has said. The Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, established in 2021 under Xi's personal planning and guidance, has enabled Macau to develop industries such as high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, financial services, and cultural tourism, helping to reduce its overdependence on the gaming sector. As of September 2024, the cooperation zone has attracted 6,461 Macau enterprises and 16,539 Macau residents to move in. The deeply-integrated development between Guangdong and Macau is becoming a reality. Xi regards the joint development of Hengqin by Zhuhai and Macau as a key component of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area's growth. As part of this major national strategy, Macau was designated as one of the four central cities in the Greater Bay Area, alongside Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, serving as an engine for regional development. This has provided Macau with new opportunities, motivation, and space for growth. Infrastructure construction has gathered speed. On October 23, 2018, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest sea-crossing bridge, was opened, with Xi personally announcing its inauguration. Over the past six years, the bridge has evolved into a key economic and trade channel and a vital logistics artery in the Greater Bay Area. The annual number of border crossings at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Port and the Hengqin Port both exceeded 20 million in 2024, setting new records. "Over the 25 years since Macau's return, the motherland has been Macau's strongest backing for prosperity and stability, and has provided the greatest opportunities for Macau's development," said Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macau SAR. In July, China unveiled a master plan for furthering its reform, which emphasized leveraging the institutional advantages of "one country, two systems" and improving mechanisms to ensure that Hong Kong and Macau play a better role in the nation's opening up. "This has pointed the way for Macau to integrate into Chinese modernization and achieve better development, providing a new historical opportunity," Xi has said.