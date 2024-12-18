Former deputy manager of state-owned enterprise repatriated to China

Jiang Pengju, a fugitive suspect involved in duty-related crimes, has voluntarily surrendered and been returned to China, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Born in 1978, Jiang previously served as deputy manager of Beijing Grain Group, a state-owned enterprise, and absconded overseas in November 2023.

In April of this year, Beijing supervisory authorities investigated his case, the Fugitive Repatriation and Asset Recovery Office of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group said in the statement.

The repatriation of Jiang is a notable accomplishment in China's ongoing anti-corruption manhunt operation under the codename "Sky Net," it said.

In the statement, the office expressed its commitment to enhancing judicial and law enforcement collaboration with the international community, aiming to ensure the successful repatriation of fugitives and resolutely protect the interests of the nation and its people.