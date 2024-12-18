﻿
News / Nation

Former deputy manager of state-owned enterprise repatriated to China

Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0
Jiang Pengju, a fugitive suspect involved in duty-related crimes, has voluntarily surrendered and been returned to China, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-12-18       0

Jiang Pengju, a fugitive suspect involved in duty-related crimes, has voluntarily surrendered and been returned to China, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Born in 1978, Jiang previously served as deputy manager of Beijing Grain Group, a state-owned enterprise, and absconded overseas in November 2023.

In April of this year, Beijing supervisory authorities investigated his case, the Fugitive Repatriation and Asset Recovery Office of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group said in the statement.

The repatriation of Jiang is a notable accomplishment in China's ongoing anti-corruption manhunt operation under the codename "Sky Net," it said.

In the statement, the office expressed its commitment to enhancing judicial and law enforcement collaboration with the international community, aiming to ensure the successful repatriation of fugitives and resolutely protect the interests of the nation and its people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     