﻿
News / Nation

China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior political advisor Gou Zhongwen

Xinhua
  10:59 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0
China's top anti-graft body said that Gou had lost his ideals and convictions and severely tarnished the political environment of the country's sports sector.
Xinhua
  10:59 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0

China's top procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Gou Zhongwen, a former member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, over allegations of bribery and abuse of power.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Thursday that the National Commission of Supervision had completed an investigation into Gou, also former deputy head of the Committee on Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, and handed it over to prosecutors.

Gou also formerly served as head of the General Administration of Sport of China before he took over positions at the political advisery body.

A recent statement released by China's top anti-graft body said its investigation into the case found that Gou had lost his ideals and convictions and severely tarnished the political environment of the country's sports sector.

Further handling of the case is underway, said the SPP.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     