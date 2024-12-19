China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior political advisor Gou Zhongwen

China's top procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Gou Zhongwen, a former member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, over allegations of bribery and abuse of power.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Thursday that the National Commission of Supervision had completed an investigation into Gou, also former deputy head of the Committee on Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, and handed it over to prosecutors.

Gou also formerly served as head of the General Administration of Sport of China before he took over positions at the political advisery body.

A recent statement released by China's top anti-graft body said its investigation into the case found that Gou had lost his ideals and convictions and severely tarnished the political environment of the country's sports sector.

Further handling of the case is underway, said the SPP.