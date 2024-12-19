Xi visits Macau University of Science and Technology

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Macau University of Science and Technology Thursday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there.

Xi was accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Established after Macau's return to the motherland in 1999, MUST has become a comprehensive university with the largest enrollment in Macau.

Xi was briefed on the development of two state-level key laboratories in the university – one on the quality of traditional Chinese medicine and the other on lunar and planetary science.

Hailing TCM as the gem of the Chinese civilization, Xi urged efforts to well inherit, develop and utilize it, and promote it to the rest of the world.

Talking about China's achievements in lunar exploration, he said Macau has proven to be capable of conducting cutting-edge world-class scientific research.

In May 2023, Xi wrote back to MUST teachers and students who took part in the development of "Macau Science 1," satellites jointly developed by the mainland and Macau.

Visiting the data center for science and application of the satellites on Thursday, Xi observed the real-time operation of the satellites on monitor screens.

Xi told the audience that "Macau Science 1" is a successful example of deepened high-tech cooperation between Macau and the mainland, showcasing the outstanding innovative and creative capabilities of Macau's sci-tech sector.

In the university library, Xi talked with students. "I am very happy to see that Macau's education is thriving and you are full of vitality and confidence," he said.

Cai Qi and other senior officials attended the activities.

Xi arrived in Macau Wednesday for the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland, the inauguration of the sixth-term government of the Macau SAR, and an inspection tour of the SAR.

Xi's wife Peng Liyuan visited the Macau Museum Thursday morning, accompanied by Cheng Soo Ching, wife of Ho Iat Seng.

In the museum, Peng talked with children there, and joined an activity of making almond cookies, a local delicacy.