9 dead, 7 injured in fire in central Taiwan

A large fire broke out on Thursday at an incomplete warehouse in the city of Taichung in central Taiwan, killing nine people and injuring seven others, according to local media.

The bodies of the last five victims were found by firefighters at approximately 7 pm

Construction work was underway when the fire erupted. A total of 19 people were rescued by firefighters, with five sent to hospital.

The city's fire department has said it will undertake criminal identification work alongside local police to determine the cause of the fire.