News / Nation

Xi says "one country, two systems" policy must be long upheld

Xinhua
  12:48 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that "one country, two systems" is a good policy that must be adhered to for a long time.
Xinhua
  12:48 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that "one country, two systems" is a good policy that must be adhered to for a long time.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a gathering held in the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) to mark the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland.

The great achievements of Macau since its return have proven to the world that "one country, two systems" has prominent institutional strengths and tremendous vitality.

It is a good policy that helps maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau, a good policy that serves the noble cause of building a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation, and a good policy that helps realize peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between different social systems, he said.

The values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing embodied in the policy are shared by China and the rest of the world, and deserve to be jointly safeguarded, Xi noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     