Xi meets new officials of Macao SAR's executive, legislative, judicial organs

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with new officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Noting that the governance team of the sixth-term Macao SAR government is young and energetic with high morale, Xi expressed confidence that they will bear in mind their oath, fulfill their mission, be accountable to both the country and Macao, and deliver outstanding results that will make the nation, Macao and themselves proud.

Xi expressed his expectations for the new team, urging them to keep in mind the country's fundamental interests and Macao's overall interests. They should also firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, Xi told them.

He called on them to do solid work with a greater sense of responsibility, vigorously promote appropriate economic diversification, foster a more favorable business environment, and maintain stability and harmony in Macao.

The team headed by the SAR's chief executive should enhance unity and cooperation, Xi said, urging them to strengthen cross-domain and inter-departmental coordination to improve governance efficiency.

He also stressed the need to maintain integrity and honesty, always bear in mind the livelihood of Macao residents, use power prudently, and serve as upright officials who bring benefits to the people.

Cai Qi, Xia Baolong and other senior officials attended the meeting. Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai was also present.