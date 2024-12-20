News / Nation

Xi meets new officials of Macao SAR's executive, legislative, judicial organs

Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with new officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the Macao Special Administrative Region.
Xinhua
  18:05 UTC+8, 2024-12-20       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with new officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Noting that the governance team of the sixth-term Macao SAR government is young and energetic with high morale, Xi expressed confidence that they will bear in mind their oath, fulfill their mission, be accountable to both the country and Macao, and deliver outstanding results that will make the nation, Macao and themselves proud.

Xi expressed his expectations for the new team, urging them to keep in mind the country's fundamental interests and Macao's overall interests. They should also firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, Xi told them.

He called on them to do solid work with a greater sense of responsibility, vigorously promote appropriate economic diversification, foster a more favorable business environment, and maintain stability and harmony in Macao.

The team headed by the SAR's chief executive should enhance unity and cooperation, Xi said, urging them to strengthen cross-domain and inter-departmental coordination to improve governance efficiency.

He also stressed the need to maintain integrity and honesty, always bear in mind the livelihood of Macao residents, use power prudently, and serve as upright officials who bring benefits to the people.

Cai Qi, Xia Baolong and other senior officials attended the meeting. Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai was also present.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     