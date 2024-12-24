Men detained after dogs attack 4-year-old village boy

A 4-year-old boy sustained severe injuries on December 21 when he was attacked by two large dogs while playing near the entrance of a village in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The bodies of the aggressive dogs have now been located and the dog owner, a 34-year-old man surnamed Guo, along with another suspect, have been criminally detained.

The injured boy is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable. According to police investigations, the dogs belonged to Guo, who failed to keep them restrained. On the day of the incident, the dogs escaped onto the village road and attacked the boy.

To evade responsibility, Guo immediately transferred the dogs to another location, killed them, and buried them to conceal the evidence. Another man surnamed Zhang assisted Guo in covering up the incident by providing false testimony to the police. Both individuals have been criminally detained.

The case is currently under further investigation.