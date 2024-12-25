﻿
China approves construction of hydropower project in lower reaches of Yarlung Zangbo River

Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2024-12-25
The Chinese government has approved the construction of a hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River.
The Chinese government has approved the construction of a hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River.

The project will play a positive role in accelerating the country's efforts to create a new development pattern and pursue high-quality development, according to an official statement.

It is also of great importance to advancing the country's strategy for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality and to coping with global climate change.

The hydropower project is a green project aimed at promoting low-carbon development.

By harnessing the abundant hydropower resources of the Yarlung Zangbo River, the project will also spur the development of solar and wind energy resources in surrounding areas, thus creating a clean energy base featuring a complementary mix of hydro, wind and solar power. This represents a major move in China's green and low-carbon energy transition.

The hydropower project is expected to boost local people's livelihood and prosperity in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

It will directly stimulate the rapid growth of such industries as engineering, logistics and trade services, and create new jobs. Once completed, the project will further improve infrastructures of electricity, water conservancy and transportation. It will strengthen the synergy of development between Xizang and other regions, thus enhancing the sense of gain, happiness and security for people of all ethnic groups in Xizang.

Furthermore, the hydropower project is a safe project that prioritizes ecological protection. Through extensive geological explorations and technical advancements, a solid foundation has been laid for the science-based, secure, and high-quality development of the project.

The project is expected to help improve the local eco-environmental monitoring network system, and achieve area-wide protection through its development, thus promoting harmony between humanity and nature.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
