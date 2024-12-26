﻿
China's former national political adviser indicted for graft

Xinhua
  10:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-26       0
Liu has been accused of taking advantage of his various posts to seek benefits for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of money and gifts in return.
Liu Yuejin, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted for bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Liu previously also served as the head of the narcotics control bureau of the Ministry of Public Security and a deputy director of the China National Narcotic Control Commission.

The people's procuratorate of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, has filed a public prosecution with the intermediate people's court of Fuzhou.

