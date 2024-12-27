﻿
Too cold to get up? Chinese parents hire errand riders to take kids to school

Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  18:04 UTC+8, 2024-12-28
Too cold to get up? Some Chinese parents are using errand services to take kids to school, sparking online debate.
Ti Gong

Errand riders take kids to school.

"Too cold to get out of bed? Why not call an errand service to take the kid to school?" This unconventional solution, adopted by some Chinese parents, has sparked heated online discussions.

Originally designed for tasks like food delivery and parcel transport, errand services are now being used for unexpected purposes.

In mid-December, an errand rider shared a video showing how they completed a "child transport" order. The post gained traction, with many viewers sharing similar experiences, including screenshots of orders and photos of riders escorting children.

Customer service representatives from platforms such as Fengniao, Dada, SF Tongcheng, and FlashEx confirmed to Changjiang Daily that transporting people is strictly prohibited.

To test the trend, a Changjiang Daily reporter placed an order on an errand platform, specifying a drop-off at a nearby school. Within 3 minutes, a rider accepted and confirmed the details, promising to arrive in 6 minutes.

"I only took the order because the distance was short," the rider explained, noting it was his first time encountering such a request. He later shared the unusual job in a rider group chat, where peers confirmed its rarity.

The reporter tried similar orders on three other platforms, with only one resulting in a rider accepting the job.

Ti Gong

A parent shares the experience of using an errand service to send her child to school on Xiaohongshu (Red).

The practice remains controversial. Many parents are wary of entrusting their children to strangers. "I'd rather take leave from work than let a stranger pick up my child," said Sun, a mother of a first-grader.

While some parents acknowledge the service could be useful in emergencies, most express safety concerns. "What if the rider speeds to save time? What if they don't ensure my child enters the school safely?" Sun questioned.

Cost is another factor. Li, a parent in Wuhan, noted that a short trip could cost over 10 yuan (US$1.37), deeming it too expensive compared to his child's daily allowance.

Despite the controversy, some parents express gratitude toward riders who are willing to help. "It's not ideal, but in emergencies, it might be the only option," one parent admitted.

Errand service platforms have reiterated their policies: Transporting people is prohibited. SF Tongcheng warned that riders accepting such orders privately face penalties and that the platform disclaims all responsibility for any consequences.

A Fengniao representative highlighted additional safety concerns, noting most riders only carry one helmet, which is insufficient to protect a child.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
