Too cold to get up? Chinese parents hire errand riders to take kids to school

"Too cold to get out of bed? Why not call an errand service to take the kid to school?" This unconventional solution, adopted by some Chinese parents, has sparked heated online discussions.

Originally designed for tasks like food delivery and parcel transport, errand services are now being used for unexpected purposes.

In mid-December, an errand rider shared a video showing how they completed a "child transport" order. The post gained traction, with many viewers sharing similar experiences, including screenshots of orders and photos of riders escorting children.

Customer service representatives from platforms such as Fengniao, Dada, SF Tongcheng, and FlashEx confirmed to Changjiang Daily that transporting people is strictly prohibited.

To test the trend, a Changjiang Daily reporter placed an order on an errand platform, specifying a drop-off at a nearby school. Within 3 minutes, a rider accepted and confirmed the details, promising to arrive in 6 minutes.

"I only took the order because the distance was short," the rider explained, noting it was his first time encountering such a request. He later shared the unusual job in a rider group chat, where peers confirmed its rarity.

The reporter tried similar orders on three other platforms, with only one resulting in a rider accepting the job.