Average daily inbound, outbound trips during New Year holiday to exceed 2 million

The upcoming New Year holiday will usher in a peak of inbound and outbound passenger flow in border ports across China, with the daily average of passenger trips reaching 2.05 million, an 18.8-percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to a forecast issued by the National Immigration Administration on Saturday.

The peak travel periods are expected to occur on the evening of December 31, 2024, and on January 1, 2025, said the NIA, adding that this has much to do with ongoing improvements in visa-free transit policies, multiple-entry permits for mainland residents traveling to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region, and other travel facilitation measures.

According to the NIA, large international airports in China are expected to experience a steady increase in passenger flows.

Specifically, Beijing Capital International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport are projected to handle an average of 41,000, 94,000, 43,000, and 16,000 passenger trips, respectively, on a daily basis.

Additionally, land border ports near Hong Kong and Macau will see a significant rise in traffic. For instance, Gongbei Port in Zhuhai is expected to handle an average of 360,000 passenger trips per day, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is expected to handle an average of 96,000 passenger trips per day.

To ensure smooth operations during the holiday rush, the NIA has issued specific directives to strengthen border management. For example, border control agencies across the country are being asked to closely monitor passenger flows and port operations, releasing real-time information to help travelers plan their journeys more effectively.

The NIA also advises all domestic and international travelers to stay updated on border port traffic conditions and check that their travel documents are valid before setting off.

If travelers encounter difficulties at the border, they can call the 12367 immigration service hotline or approach on-site immigration officers for assistance, said the NIA.