China's first homegrown large cruise ship receives 600,000 tourists

China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, has completed 84 journeys and welcomed 600,000 tourists in the first year of its commercial operation, according to Shanghai Customs.

The ship embarked on its maiden voyage on January 1 and gained popularity among tourists, accounting for 40 percent of China's international cruise market in 2024.

Over 3,000 passengers boarded the ship docking at Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Sunday for a six-day New Year trip.

The cruise ship, 323.6 meters long, has a gross tonnage of 135,500 tons and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers in 2,125 guest rooms.

With its long industrial chain and a high degree of internationalization, the cruise industry is often called "the golden industry that floats." Over 1,000 domestic and foreign manufacturers were involved in building Adora Magic City.

Meanwhile, China's second homegrown large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026 and will start international journeys from Guangzhou in 2027.