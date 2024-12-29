Longest cross-sea bridge in China's Guangxi opens to traffic

Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes.

According to the local government, the Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou stretches approximately 7.6 kilometers. It follows a two-way, six-lane, first-class highway construction standard, and is designed for driving speeds of 100 kilometers per hour.

The bridge is an important passage in the Beibu Gulf economic zone and is expected to aid the zone's high-quality development.