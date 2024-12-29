News / Nation

Longest cross-sea bridge in China's Guangxi opens to traffic

Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-29       0
Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-29       0

Longmen Bridge, the longest cross-sea bridge in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, opened to traffic on Sunday, slashing the time needed to travel between the Qinzhou Port and Fangchenggang Port from 1.5 hours to 25 minutes.

According to the local government, the Longmen Bridge in Qinzhou stretches approximately 7.6 kilometers. It follows a two-way, six-lane, first-class highway construction standard, and is designed for driving speeds of 100 kilometers per hour.

The bridge is an important passage in the Beibu Gulf economic zone and is expected to aid the zone's high-quality development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     