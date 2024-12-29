﻿
News / Nation

Spring Airlines resumes direct flights from China's Xi'an to Cambodia's capital

Xinhua
  22:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-29       0
Spring Airlines resumed its direct flights from Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on Sunday after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xinhua
  22:39 UTC+8, 2024-12-29       0

Spring Airlines, a Chinese budget carrier, resumed its direct flights from Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on Sunday after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first flight landed at the Phnom Penh International Airport, receiving a warm welcome from Mao Havannall, minister in charge of Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, Cambodian Tourism Minister Huot Hak, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin, airport officials, and tour company representatives.

During the welcome ceremony, artists performed the traditional Chhay Yam dance, or drum dance, as officials presented each of the passengers with Krama, a UNESCO-listed traditional woven textile, as well as a small jasmine garland.

Speaking to the press at the event, Havannall said that the flight resumption would bring more Chinese tourists and investors to the Southeast Asian country.

"After we had suffered from the COVID pandemic for more than two years, Chinese tourists in particular are once again interested in and have returned to Cambodia," he said.

Havannall said Cambodia has seen a rise in the number of Chinese tourists thanks to their growing interest in the kingdom and Chinese airlines' flight expansions.

Wang said the flight resumption marked another milestone in the promotion of tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and Cambodia.

He added that so far, Chinese flights to Cambodia have reached more than 60 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

China is the third-biggest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia after Thailand and Vietnam, according to the latest report from Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism.

The kingdom attracted a total of 769,775 Chinese visitors during the January-November period of 2024, up 54.5 percent over the same period last year, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     