News / Nation

Hong Kong eyes 60-percent tourism growth by 2029 in new blueprint

Xinhua
  22:38 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region aims to boost the value added generated by tourism to 120 billion Hong Kong dollars by 2029, up from 75.3 billion HKD in 2023.
Xinhua
  22:38 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0

China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region aims to boost the value added generated by tourism to 120 billion Hong Kong dollars (15.46 billion US dollars) by 2029, up from 75.3 billion HKD in 2023, said a blueprint released by the HKSAR government on Monday.

The city expects the industry to employ 210,000 people in 2029, up from 145,600 in 2023, according to the Development Blueprint for Hong Kong's Tourism Industry 2.0 (Blueprint 2.0) covering the upcoming five years through 2029.

As one of the four strategies listed in the document to help achieve the goals, Hong Kong will develop a diversified portfolio of visitor source markets for Hong Kong, with a focus on attracting high value-added overnight visitors.

The city will also promote smart tourism, nurture and develop tourism products, as well as enhance the service quality and support of the tourism industry on all fronts. The four strategies cover a total of 133 measures.

The tourism industry involves various sections of services, and the all-round industry development depends on the support and participation of the entire community, said Rosanna Law, secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the HKSAR government, while unveiling the blueprint on Monday.

She called on Hong Kong residents to establish an "everyone is a tourism ambassador" awareness and to receive every visitor with enthusiasm and friendliness.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     