China approves special food import rules for Hainan Free Trade Port

Xinhua
  15:06 UTC+8, 2024-12-30
China's top market regulator announced on Monday that it had greenlit new rules allowing temporary imports of specialized medical foods and health supplements in the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has approved provisional regulations permitting Hainan's Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone to import limited quantities of specialized medical foods and dietary supplements that are legally marketed overseas but not yet approved in the Chinese mainland.

This move aims to support Hainan's comprehensive reform and opening-up strategy while positioning the island as a pioneer in international medical tourism, said the market regulator.

Under the new rules, designated medical institutions within the pilot zone can now import small quantities of specialized formula foods for rare diseases, specific full-nutrition medical foods and appropriate amounts of health supplements.

This initiative is expected to address the clinical nutritional needs of patients with rare and specific diseases while also meeting broader public health demands. The policy is also designed to encourage companies to intensify their research and development efforts in these specialized food categories, the regulator said.

This regulatory relaxation aligns with China's broader efforts to transform Hainan into a world-class free trade port and underscores the government's commitment to health care innovation and reform.

Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, established in 2013, was granted special policies enabling eligible pharmaceuticals and medical devices licensed abroad yet domestically unavailable to be applied for patients through streamlined procedures.

Building on previous supportive policies, China announced in September that it would apply exemptions on import tariffs and value-added tax for eligible drugs and medical devices in the Lecheng pilot zone before 2025.

While introducing more world-class medical resources to China, the pilot zone is also reaching out to a growing number of clients overseas, especially from Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia.

The pilot zone is becoming a burgeoning international medical tourism destination, buoyed by China's facilitation measures, including unilateral visa exemptions for more countries, aimed at attracting international visitors in the post-pandemic era.

In 2023, it received 302,500 medical tourists, up 60.05 percent year on year. This year, it received over 320,000 medical tourists during the January-October period, marking a 37 percent year-on-year increase.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
