China's homegrown C909 aircraft makes 1st landing in Brunei

China's domestically produced C909 aircraft successfully landed in Brunei for the first time after its cross-sea flight from Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday.

This is the first time China's homegrown C909 aircraft has landed in Brunei. Brunei held a ceremony at the Brunei International Airport to celebrate the successful maiden flight of the direct route between Guangdong and Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo said at the ceremony that the direct flight marks a new step in connectivity under the Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Brunei. It is also the first-ever landing on Brunei's territory of the China-made C909 commercial aircraft, demonstrating the strong interest of Chinese airline companies in exploring Brunei's market.

At present, Brunei has established flight routes with multiple places in China, including in Guangxi Province and Zhejiang Province.