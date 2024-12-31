News / Nation

China's homegrown C909 aircraft makes 1st landing in Brunei

Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0
China's domestically produced C909 aircraft successfully landed in Brunei for the first time after its cross-sea flight from Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0

China's domestically produced C909 aircraft successfully landed in Brunei for the first time after its cross-sea flight from Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday.

This is the first time China's homegrown C909 aircraft has landed in Brunei. Brunei held a ceremony at the Brunei International Airport to celebrate the successful maiden flight of the direct route between Guangdong and Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo said at the ceremony that the direct flight marks a new step in connectivity under the Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Brunei. It is also the first-ever landing on Brunei's territory of the China-made C909 commercial aircraft, demonstrating the strong interest of Chinese airline companies in exploring Brunei's market.

At present, Brunei has established flight routes with multiple places in China, including in Guangxi Province and Zhejiang Province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     