Visa-free policies brings more tourists to China

Pauline from New Zealand stood mesmerized by the ice castles and lifelike Asian landmarks, all aglow in neon lights under the crisp winter sky of Harbin, northeast China. "It is so colorful," she whispered.

For Pauline, who prefers to go by her given name, this is her first trip to China. Located at a latitude similar to Wakkanai, Hokkaido, Harbin is the third stop on her journey, following Beijing and Shanghai.

Pauline, like many others, set foot in China for the first time. Whether it's experiencing the attire and recreations of ancient Kaifeng or marveling at the towering natural pillars in Zhangjiajie that inspired the movie Avatar, the excitement of these travelers is unmistakable.

Thanks to a flurry of policy changes after the pandemic, exploring China is now easier than ever before. China has expanded unilateral visa-free access for travelers from 38 countries, allowing stays of up to 30 days. Pauline benefited from this policy.

In the latest policy update announced on December 17, China introduced more ports for visa-free transit. Moreover, travelers can now hop between multiple destinations within a single itinerary.

Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, an independent think tank in Beijing, described these changes as "the largest visa liberalization since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949."

He noted that protectionism is creating walls between countries at a time when the world needs more bridges. "By welcoming more visitors, Beijing is choosing engagement over isolation."

Applause has flooded in across platforms like YouTube, TikTok and X. Many vloggers expressed amazement at the country's economic success, law and order, modern transport systems, efficient mobile networks, and the country's stunning and diverse landscapes.

In a YouTube video published in June, an American couple shared their impression of Beijing, saying it defied all their expectations of a noisy, traffic-clogged metropolis. "It's been the complete opposite," they said. "Everything is quiet, the cars are electric, and there's so much nature."

Statistics reveal that between January and November, foreign nationals made over 29.2 million entries to China, an increase of 86.2 percent year on year, with approximately 60 percent benefiting from the expanded visa-waiver program.