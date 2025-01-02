﻿
China imposes export controls on 28 US entities

  20:40 UTC+8, 2025-01-02       0
China added 28 US entities to the country's export control list to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday added 28 US entities to the country's export control list to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations, including non-proliferation commitments.

The export of dual-use items to the 28 entities, including General Dynamics, L3 Harris Technologies and Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, is prohibited, and any ongoing export activities must be stopped immediately, the MOC stated.

The ministry added that in exceptional cases where export is deemed necessary, the exporter must apply for approval.

The Chinese government will continue to unswervingly promote high-level opening-up, firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of various business entities, and promote the development of compliant trade, an MOC spokesperson said Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
