﻿
News / Nation

Doctor under investigation for alleged baby trafficking scheme

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:13 UTC+8, 2025-01-02       0
A joint investigation team has been formed to probe the head of obstetrics at the First People's Hospital of Datong, over suspected involvement in baby trafficking.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:13 UTC+8, 2025-01-02       0
Doctor under investigation for alleged baby trafficking scheme
Ti Gong

Head of obstetrics at the the First People's Hospital of Datong, Shanxi.

The head of obstetrics at the First People's Hospital of Datong, Shanxi, is being investigated over suspected involvement in baby trafficking, according to China Central Television on Thursday.

The investigation follows allegations the doctor surnamed Wang helped connect a 15-year-old pregnant girl with a couple seeking to adopt, as reported by The Beijing News.

In March 2022, the girl, unable to care for her baby, sought a medical consultation at the hospital.

Wang is said to have introduced her to a couple unable to have children, facilitating the sale of the baby in May 2022.

The baby, it is claimed, was sold for 68,000 yuan (US$9,316), with the 15-year-old girl receiving 41,000 yuan through an intermediary.

The alleged trafficking operation came to light during a police investigation into the murder of the girl's former boyfriend.

Wang was detained on November 25, 2023, but released on bail in December.

However, on November 20, 2024, the local prosecutor's office decided not to pursue charges against him due to "the minor nature of the crime."

Currently, the hospital has dismissed Wang, and the local health commission has intervened.

Doctor under investigation for alleged baby trafficking scheme
Ti Gong

A cleaner at the hospital also surnamed Wang was involved in the alleged baby trafficking scheme.

Wang was not acting alone, it is alleged. A cleaner also surnamed Wang on the hospital's fourth floor, is said to have been involved in the alleged baby trafficking scheme, earning referral fees.

Trafficked babies varied in price depending on their gender, according to South Reviews and anti-trafficking volunteer Shangguan Zhengyi.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     