Doctor under investigation for alleged baby trafficking scheme

The head of obstetrics at the First People's Hospital of Datong, Shanxi, is being investigated over suspected involvement in baby trafficking, according to China Central Television on Thursday.

The investigation follows allegations the doctor surnamed Wang helped connect a 15-year-old pregnant girl with a couple seeking to adopt, as reported by The Beijing News.

In March 2022, the girl, unable to care for her baby, sought a medical consultation at the hospital.

Wang is said to have introduced her to a couple unable to have children, facilitating the sale of the baby in May 2022.

The baby, it is claimed, was sold for 68,000 yuan (US$9,316), with the 15-year-old girl receiving 41,000 yuan through an intermediary.

The alleged trafficking operation came to light during a police investigation into the murder of the girl's former boyfriend.

Wang was detained on November 25, 2023, but released on bail in December.

However, on November 20, 2024, the local prosecutor's office decided not to pursue charges against him due to "the minor nature of the crime."

Currently, the hospital has dismissed Wang, and the local health commission has intervened.