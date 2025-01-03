﻿
China slams US over potential Chinese drone ban

China said it would take "all necessary measures" in response to the US announcing it was considering restrictions on commercial Chinese drones for national security reasons.
China said on Friday it would take "all necessary measures" in response to the United States announcing it was considering restrictions on commercial Chinese drones for national security reasons.

On Thursday, the United States Commerce Department said it was considering new rules to address risks posed by drones made with technology from foreign adversaries such as China and Russia.

The efforts could lead to regulations or bans on Chinese drones, which dominate the global market.

Responding to a question about the potential restrictions on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused the US of "generalizing the concept of national security, interfering and restricting normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermining the security and stability of global production and supply chains."

"We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," she added.

The US Commerce Department is seeking public feedback on the potential new rules until March 4, meaning the decision will fall to the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

In October last year, Chinese drone maker DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, said it was suing the US Department of Defense after Washington designated it a "Chinese Military Company" in 2022.

"DJI is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military ... is a private company and should not be misclassified as a military company," the firm said at the time.

