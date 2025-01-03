Former vice governor of Yunnan arrested for taking bribes

Li Shisong, former vice governor of southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Friday.

The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

Li, also a former member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee, was previously expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office in December 2024.

He was placed under probe in June 2024.