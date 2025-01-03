News / Nation

China's 2024 air passenger traffic hits record high

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
China's civil aviation sector maintained steady operations in 2024, with the number of air passenger trips made last year estimated at a record 730 million.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0

China's civil aviation sector maintained steady operations in 2024, with the number of air passenger trips made last year estimated at a record 730 million, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said at a press conference on Friday.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 18 percent, according to CAAC official Shu Mingjiang.

It is estimated that the sector completed 13.81 million flight hours and 5.39 million flights in 2024, with those figures up 13.1 percent and 9.5 percent year on year.

Shu also said that China's civil aviation sector reported no accidents in 2024 and that the CAAC has worked to guard against security risks, improve emergency response efficiency, and carry out special security inspections for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush.

China's civil aviation sector is expected to handle a record 90 million passenger trips during the 2025 Spring Festival travel season, which will run from January 14 to February 22, according to the CAAC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     