8 killed, 15 injured in market fire in north China's Hebei

Eight people were killed and 15 others injured in a fire that broke out at a marketplace in Qiaoxi District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, on Saturday, local authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 8:40am at a marketplace that sells vegetables and other essential goods. Firefighters, along with emergency response and medical teams, promptly arrived at the scene for rescue operations. By 10:10am, the fire was extinguished.

Search and rescue work was completed at midday. The injured have received hospital treatments, and their conditions are reported as non-life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under further investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
