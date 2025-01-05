News / Nation

Experts urge flu vaccination as peak season intensifies

Flu is surging across China, with major cities entering peak flu season. Experts stress timely vaccination and precautions as the Lunar New Year approaches.
The latest national surveillance data on acute respiratory infectious diseases indicates a sustained increase in flu activity across the country.

Influenza remains in its seasonal epidemic phase, with a rapid rise in virus positivity rates, according to the National Health Commission's press briefing on Sunday.

With the Chinese New Year approaching, residents are encouraged to get vaccinated promptly and adopt protective measures, especially when traveling, experts warned at the press conference.

A pediatric infectious disease specialist at Xinhua Hospital, affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, reviews a chest image of a young patient suffering from fever and cough on January 3.

Recent data from the Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control & Prevention also shows a significant increase in flu virus activity, marking the city's entry into the peak flu season. However, the intensity of the outbreak remains within the average range observed in previous years, Jiefang Daily reported on Sunday.

Winter and spring are traditionally high-risk seasons for respiratory illnesses such as influenza and mycoplasma pneumonia.

Monitoring results from Shanghai confirm heightened flu virus activity, with flu, rhinovirus, and Haemophilus influenzae being the most commonly detected pathogens in outpatient and emergency cases, according to the report.

Among hospitalized patients with severe acute respiratory infections, mycoplasma pneumonia shows the highest positivity rate, particularly in children.

Professor Zeng Mei from the Infectious Diseases Department at the National Children's Medical Center, affiliated with Fudan University, told Jiefang that flu activity typically peaks between December and January, with the season potentially lasting until April. She advised individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention promptly, rest, stay hydrated, and begin antiviral treatment under professional guidance.

Zeng stressed that antibiotics are ineffective against the flu and that antiviral drugs should not be used to treat common colds. Parents were reminded to keep children with flu symptoms at home to prevent further spread.

The outpatient department of Chongming Hospital, affiliated with Shanghai University of Medicine & Health Sciences, has seen a continuous stream of patients in recent days.

Flu treatment primarily involves antiviral and symptomatic management. Specialized antiviral medications for children are available and should be administered within 48 hours of symptom onset under medical guidance. Symptomatic relief, including fever reduction and easing cough and nasal congestion, should be tailored to the child's age and weight.

Vaccination remains the most effective means of flu prevention, significantly reducing the risk of severe complications, experts advise.

Given the flu virus's propensity to mutate, the World Health Organization updates vaccine formulations annually based on global surveillance. Health authorities recommend yearly vaccination for optimal protection.

