News / Nation

China launches Yangtze River shipping data hub

Xinhua
  18:08 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0
After a year of trial operations, China has officially launched the Yangtze River shipping data center.
Xinhua
  18:08 UTC+8, 2025-01-06       0

After a year of trial operations, China has officially launched the Yangtze River shipping data center, marking a significant advancement in using information technology to manage one of the country's busiest waterways.

As a key informatization initiative for Yangtze River shipping management, the data center integrates big data from the Ministry of Transport, the Changjiang River Administration of Navigational Affairs (CRANA), and various shipping management organizations along the river, the CRANA told Xinhua on Monday.

It functions as the "smart brain" of Yangtze River shipping management, serving as the central hub for data exchange and integration across the river's various information systems.

By the end of December 2024, the data center had established a comprehensive resource database covering key elements such as vessels, crew, shipping companies, ports, cargo, waterways, hydrology, and shipping infrastructure. The database contains 1.967 billion records, with an average daily addition of over 600,000 basic data entries and more than 30 million dynamic Automatic Identification System (AIS) data entries, according to the CRANA.

Data has become a vital driver of productivity in the shipping industry, said Liu Liang, director of the CRANA, adding that the new data center will play an important role in accelerating the digital transformation of the entire sector.

In the future, the center will collaborate with shipping management departments, ports, and shipping enterprises along the river to enhance data coverage, promote data sharing, and foster mutual benefits across provinces and cities within the Yangtze River Basin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     