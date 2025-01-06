New FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun hosts press briefing

Guo Jiakun, the newly appointed spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a press briefing on Monday in Beijing.

Born in August 1980 and of the Mongolian ethnic group, Guo is a member of the Communist Party of China.

The foreign ministry officially established its spokesperson system in 1983, becoming the first government department in China to do so. The system has operated without interruption for 42 years and has become increasingly systematic, standardized and efficient. Notably, the foreign ministry remains the only government department in China to hold regular press conferences every working day.

To date, the ministry has appointed 35 spokespersons, each dedicated to introducing and explaining the concepts, principles, and policies of China's diplomacy.

Their efforts have consistently focused on safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and dignity, enhancing the understanding of China's diplomacy at home and abroad, and fostering friendly cooperation between China and other countries.

The foreign ministry's spokesperson system has developed in tandem with the process of China's deepening reform and opening up, and it is in line with the trend of the times, the development trajectory of China's relations with the rest of the world, and the growing need for mutual understanding between China and other countries.