Chinese actor goes missing in Thailand after arriving for film shoot

Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, has appeared in several popular domestic television dramas. News of his disappearance has garnered widespread attention, with many actors sharing and supporting the appeal on their social media platform accounts.

On Sunday, Xingxing's girlfriend posted a plea for help on social media, stating that Xingxing had departed for Thailand from Shanghai on January 2 and had been out of contact for over 60 hours since January 3.

A Chinese actor, known as Xingxing, has gone missing on the Thai-Myanmar border, shortly after arriving in Thailand for a film project late last week.

According to his girlfriend, Xingxing received information about the film project in a casting group and added a casting coordinator named Yan Shiliu, who claimed to be from Gmm Grammy Company, on WeChat. He subsequently decided to travel to Thailand for the filming.

On the evening of January 2, Xingxing departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport and arrived in Bangkok early the next morning. He boarded a vehicle arranged by the casting coordinator and kept in contact with his girlfriend, sharing his location with her until he went missing on the Thai-Myanmar border at noon on January 3.

Xingxing's girlfriend and his younger brother have reported the case to Shanghai police and sought assistance from the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. They plan to travel to Thailand on Monday to file a local police report.

Meanwhile, another actor named Deng You revealed that he had also received a work invitation from Yan but did not proceed due to doubts. He noticed similar information in other casting groups and discovered that, besides Xingxing, other actors had also traveled to Thailand under Yan's arrangements.