News / Nation

Missing Chinese actor Xingxing found on Thai-Myanmar border

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao Will Scott
  18:44 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
Chinese actor Xingxing, who went missing on the Thai-Myanmar border on January 3, has been located in Myanmar, and is currently awaiting transfer back to Thai authorities.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao Will Scott
  18:44 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has revealed that the missing Chinese actor Wang Xing, also known as Xingxing, has been located on the Thai-Myanmar border, and is currently awaiting transfer back to Thai authorities, according to media reports in Thailand.

She added that officials of the Provincial Police Region 6 in Thailand's Tak Province are standing by at the Mae Sot border to pick him up.

Thai police stated that Xingxing was detained by the Myanmar Border Guard Force and would be returned to Thailand following coordination between Myanmar and Thai authorities.

The Mae Sot Police Station in Thailand shared a recent photo of a person suspected to be Xingxing on social media, showing him with a shaved head and wearing a white tracksuit. No details on his detention were provided.

Missing Chinese actor Xingxing found on Thai-Myanmar border

A recent photo of a person suspected to be Xingxing shared by Thailand's Mae Sot Police Station.

Actor Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, went missing on the Thai-Myanmar border on January 3 shortly after arriving in Thailand to participate in a film shoot.

According to his girlfriend, Xingxing received information about the film project from a casting group and added a casting coordinator named Yan Shiliu, who claimed to be from GMM Grammy Company, on WeChat.

He departed from Shanghai on January 2 and arrived in Bangkok early the next morning. He boarded a vehicle arranged by the production team and maintained contact with his girlfriend, sharing his location with her until going on the Thai-Myanmar border at noon on January 3.

A staff from Thailand's GMM Grammy said that the entertainment company is investigating the identity of a suspect named "Yan Shiliu". They pledged to respond promptly with updates, if any.

The incident has Thai officials walking on eggshells, mindful of the impact on tourism, particularly among Chinese travellers.

Thailand's Tourism Minister, Sorawong Thienthong, expressed confidence in swift recovery.

"We will handle this issue with care to minimise impact on tourism."

The minister emphasised efforts to restore Chinese tourists' confidence and sought assistance from the Chinese ambassador in dispelling the perception of Thailand as a hazardous destination.

Thai officials are on high alert, pledging to investigate whether Wang was innocently lured or deceived from the onset. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about the billion-dollar cyber scam industry proliferating across Southeast Asia, especially in regions like Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

Only days before, China Central Television reported Myanmar's extradition of 41,000 individuals implicated in telecom scams back to China last year. As China cracks down on this shadowy industry that has siphoned billions, the ripple effects are felt across the region.

For Thailand, which leans heavily on tourism, particularly from its Chinese neighbours, the safe return of Wang Xing is crucial, not just for the actor's well-being but for the perception of the country as a secure travel destination. The Thai government remains adamant, with Prime Minister Shinawatra asserting, "There have been many rumours blown up on social media about Thailand being unsafe."

As Wang prepares to return to Thailand from his dramatic ordeal, all eyes remain on the investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Wang Xing
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     