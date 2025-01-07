Missing Chinese actor Xingxing found on Thai-Myanmar border

The Mae Sot Police Station in Thailand shared a recent photo of a person suspected to be Xingxing on social media, showing him with a shaved head and wearing a white tracksuit. No details on his detention were provided.

Thai police stated that Xingxing was detained by the Myanmar Border Guard Force and would be returned to Thailand following coordination between Myanmar and Thai authorities.

She added that officials of the Provincial Police Region 6 in Thailand's Tak Province are standing by at the Mae Sot border to pick him up.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has revealed that the missing Chinese actor Wang Xing, also known as Xingxing, has been located on the Thai-Myanmar border, and is currently awaiting transfer back to Thai authorities, according to media reports in Thailand.

Actor Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, went missing on the Thai-Myanmar border on January 3 shortly after arriving in Thailand to participate in a film shoot.

According to his girlfriend, Xingxing received information about the film project from a casting group and added a casting coordinator named Yan Shiliu, who claimed to be from GMM Grammy Company, on WeChat.

He departed from Shanghai on January 2 and arrived in Bangkok early the next morning. He boarded a vehicle arranged by the production team and maintained contact with his girlfriend, sharing his location with her until going on the Thai-Myanmar border at noon on January 3.

A staff from Thailand's GMM Grammy said that the entertainment company is investigating the identity of a suspect named "Yan Shiliu". They pledged to respond promptly with updates, if any.

The incident has Thai officials walking on eggshells, mindful of the impact on tourism, particularly among Chinese travellers.

Thailand's Tourism Minister, Sorawong Thienthong, expressed confidence in swift recovery.

"We will handle this issue with care to minimise impact on tourism."

The minister emphasised efforts to restore Chinese tourists' confidence and sought assistance from the Chinese ambassador in dispelling the perception of Thailand as a hazardous destination.

Thai officials are on high alert, pledging to investigate whether Wang was innocently lured or deceived from the onset. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about the billion-dollar cyber scam industry proliferating across Southeast Asia, especially in regions like Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

Only days before, China Central Television reported Myanmar's extradition of 41,000 individuals implicated in telecom scams back to China last year. As China cracks down on this shadowy industry that has siphoned billions, the ripple effects are felt across the region.

For Thailand, which leans heavily on tourism, particularly from its Chinese neighbours, the safe return of Wang Xing is crucial, not just for the actor's well-being but for the perception of the country as a secure travel destination. The Thai government remains adamant, with Prime Minister Shinawatra asserting, "There have been many rumours blown up on social media about Thailand being unsafe."

As Wang prepares to return to Thailand from his dramatic ordeal, all eyes remain on the investigation.